Buffalo Bills add Al Holcomb to coaching staff, per report

Holcomb worked alongside Sean McDermott in Carolina for four years

By Brian Galliford
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly made an addition to their coaching staff this week, with Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reporting that Al Holcomb has been added as a senior defensive assistant.

Holcomb, 52, is a 14-year NFL coaching veteran who most recently was the interim special teams coordinator and assistant head coach for — you guessed it — the Carolina Panthers. Holcomb re-joined the Panthers in 2020 under ex-head coach Matt Rhule, but was also with Carolina from 2013-17 as the linebackers coach, where he worked with Bills head coach Sean McDermott, then the Panthers’ defensive coordinator.

Holcomb also coached linebackers in 2019 with the Cleveland Browns, where he worked with the Panthers’ just-replaced interim head coach, Steve Wilks.

Holcomb becomes the second coach added to Buffalo’s staff this offseason; the team hired Joe Danna as its safeties coach last week. Danna replaced Jim Salgado, who was relieved of his duties after spending six years with the organization.

