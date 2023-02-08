Buffalo Bills add Al Holcomb to coaching staff, per report

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly made an addition to their coaching staff this week, with Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reporting that Al Holcomb has been added as a senior defensive assistant.

Holcomb, 52, is a 14-year NFL coaching veteran who most recently was the interim special teams coordinator and assistant head coach for — you guessed it — the Carolina Panthers. Holcomb re-joined the Panthers in 2020 under ex-head coach Matt Rhule, but was also with Carolina from 2013-17 as the linebackers coach, where he worked with Bills head coach Sean McDermott, then the Panthers’ defensive coordinator.

The #Bills are hiring Al Holcomb as a senior defensive assistant, source says. Holcomb, who was the #Panthers’ interim defensive coordinator and assistant head coach under Steve Wilks, reunites with Sean McDermott, whom he worked alongside in Carolina. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 8, 2023

Holcomb also coached linebackers in 2019 with the Cleveland Browns, where he worked with the Panthers’ just-replaced interim head coach, Steve Wilks.

Ex-#Panthers DC will be joining Sean McDermott with the #Bills.



Frankie Luvu said this about Holcomb last month: “Al – I can say – is one of the best linebacker coaches in the league, as far as coverages, scheming it up and putting guys – finding their strengths in the defense.” https://t.co/96Dy81762F — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) February 8, 2023

Holcomb becomes the second coach added to Buffalo’s staff this offseason; the team hired Joe Danna as its safeties coach last week. Danna replaced Jim Salgado, who was relieved of his duties after spending six years with the organization.