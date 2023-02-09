Buffalo Bills offseason video analysis series: Bills Mathia

Hey everyone! While I’m still asking you to click on the video below to inflate my already oversized ego to get the full effect, I need to put it out there that the video doesn’t contain football analysis this week. It does contain some analysis of my football analysis, though, which is meta, so at least there’s that.

This week’s episode is focused on one thing, and one thing only. Thanking you, the readers and viewers that this is all really for. Also, it’s for announcing the offseason plans for my video content. (So I guess it’s really focused on two things, and two things only.) Hopefully, I won’t be asked to do any heavy lifting with numbers any time soon (this is called “foreshadowing”).

As always, if you didn’t have time for a video (this one is just over seven minutes long), here’s a bit of a rundown on what this one was all about. Mostly, it really was about thanking you all for making Skarey Movies a successful project this season. There are so many great content creators out covering the Buffalo Bills, and we all only have so much time in the day. It’s humbling to see how many of you choose to spend some of it with me.

The big announcement is the launch of Bills Mathia! Thanks to Crashmore (again) for the fantastic name. Bills Mathia will focus on the numbers of the game, with game recap content obviously on pause what with it being the offseason and all. Feel free to toss out suggestions for content in all the usual places: Here, YouTube, or kuebiko@yahoo.com.