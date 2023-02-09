Bills assistant coach Ryan Wendell joining Rams as O-Line coach

Buffalo Bills assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wendell will be joining the Los Angeles Rams as their offensive line coach, according to a report from Dan Graziano of ESPN.

Wendell had been a part of the Bills’ coaching staff since the 2019 season, and has held the title of assistant offensive line coach since the 2020 season.

A nine-year pro from 2008-16, eight of which were spent as a member of the New England Patriots, Wendell was also a candidate for the Patriots’ offensive line coach job this offseason. That gig went to another former Patriots offensive lineman, Adrian Klemm, who played with the team from 2000-04.

Wendell joins a re-tooling Rams offensive coaching staff under head coach Sean McVay and new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, formerly of the New York Jets. LaFleur was replaced by Nathaniel Hackett in New York.

The Bills still have Aaron Kromer on staff as the offensive line coach. They’ve already made two additions to the coaching staff this offseason — one confirmed (safeties coach Joe Danna) and one reported (senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb) — and it looks like they could be in the market for a new offensive line assistant, as well.