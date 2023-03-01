The Buffalo Bills now have a vacancy to fill on their coaching staff after Tuesday’s surprising news that assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is taking a year off from coaching.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the news that Frazier won’t be leading Buffalo’s defense this year, and discussing how the Bills could fill this void on their coaching staff.

Leslie Frazier won’t be coaching in 2023

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has decided to take a year off from coaching, and will not serve as Buffalo’s defensive coordinator in 2023. Frazier, who turns 64 in April, plans to return to the coaching ranks in 2024, according to a statement put out by the Bills, but there aren’t specifics on whether Frazier will be back with Buffalo’s coaching staff in 2024.

More fun with mock drafts

NFL draft analysts take their turn at predicting who Buffalo could take at pick No. 27.

Could Buffalo deal for RB Derrick Henry?

We hear from one ESPN NFL analyst on why the Bills should pursue Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, and why Buffalo edge rusher Von Miller supports this move. We also offer up a way for general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott to shore up the interior of the offensive line, discuss how Buffalo could free up some valuable cap space, and rank the upcoming free agents.

The latest news on the new stadium

Take a look at the newest renderings of Buffalo’s proposed new stadium, get a feel for how the game action will look in this new venue and read the latest on the concerns expressed by local union leadership.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings