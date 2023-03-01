The Buffalo Bills now have a vacancy to fill on their coaching staff after Tuesday’s surprising news that assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is taking a year off from coaching.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the news that Frazier won’t be leading Buffalo’s defense this year, and discussing how the Bills could fill this void on their coaching staff.
Leslie Frazier won’t be coaching in 2023
The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has decided to take a year off from coaching, and will not serve as Buffalo’s defensive coordinator in 2023. Frazier, who turns 64 in April, plans to return to the coaching ranks in 2024, according to a statement put out by the Bills, but there aren’t specifics on whether Frazier will be back with Buffalo’s coaching staff in 2024.
- Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to take year off from coaching - Buffalo News
- Leslie Frazier decides to take 2023 season off from coaching - WGR 550
- Bills DC Leslie Frazier decides to take year off from coaching - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Buffalo Bills’ Leslie Frazier stepping away from coaching for 2023 season - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier taking a year off coaching: Who could fill in? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills coach Leslie Frazier to take year off from coaching - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills announce Leslie Frazier is taking a year off and other coaching changes - BuffaloBills.com
More fun with mock drafts
NFL draft analysts take their turn at predicting who Buffalo could take at pick No. 27.
- Mock Draft Monday 3.0: Buffalo Bills add prospect with ‘monstrous upside’ in Round 1 - newyorkupstate.com
- 2023 Mock Draft Watch 2.0 - BuffaloBills.com
- Daniel Jeremiah breaks down potential fits for the Buffalo Bills ahead of 2023 NFL Combine - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills 2023 mock draft 1.0: Filling immediate and future needs starts with first-round WR - The Athletic (subscription required)
- The ‘height of stupidity’: Are the Bills crazy to consider drafting a running back in round one? - newyorkupstate.com
Could Buffalo deal for RB Derrick Henry?
We hear from one ESPN NFL analyst on why the Bills should pursue Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, and why Buffalo edge rusher Von Miller supports this move. We also offer up a way for general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott to shore up the interior of the offensive line, discuss how Buffalo could free up some valuable cap space, and rank the upcoming free agents.
- In Bold Prediction, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington Believes Titans Should Consider Trading Running Back Derrick Henry to Buffalo Bills - Sports Illustrated
- Buffalo Bills’ Von Miller onboard with ESPN’s trade idea for Titans’ Derrick Henry - newyorkupstate.com
- This Ravens free agent would be best fit for Buffalo Bills, ESPN Insider says - newyorkupstate.com
- 6 moves Buffalo Bills GM can make to open up more than $50 million in salary cap space - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills at the NFL combine: Salary-cap finagling, OL angling and more to watch - The Athletic (subscription required)
- 2023 NFL free agency rankings: Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr and Daron Payne lead top 150 - The Athletic (subscription required)
The latest news on the new stadium
Take a look at the newest renderings of Buffalo’s proposed new stadium, get a feel for how the game action will look in this new venue and read the latest on the concerns expressed by local union leadership.
- Buffalo Bills give fans closer look at new stadium design with release of more renderings - Buffalo News
- Bids advance for Buffalo Bills stadium foundation, but scrutiny over $1.4 billion project remains - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills news: Leslie Frazier taking 2023 season off from coaching - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills GM Brandon Beane unsure of DC Leslie Frazier’s future with team - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills’ defensive scheme and play-calling issues vs. Bengals - Buffalo Rumblings
- State of the Buffalo Bills’ roster: defensive ends - Buffalo Rumblings
- Predicting Buffalo Bills’ succession problems through draft capital expenditure research - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills 2023 NFL Draft Scouting Spotlight: LB Drew Sanders - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...