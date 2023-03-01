WR Josh Downs a potentially big addition for Bills after Round 1 of NFL Draft

Receiver Josh Downs out of North Carolina could be in play and serve as a potentially big addition for the Buffalo Bills in Round 2 or 3 of the NFL Draft. At 5’10” and 175 pounds, it’s likely true that he doesn’t have much upside in the pros as an outside receiver. What Downs does have is plenty of upside in becoming one of the best slot receivers in the NFL. Let’s see what the tape says.

Josh Downs has very quick feet

Post-snap we see Downs catch the ball and then turn upfield. He does a fantastic job of stutter-stepping by going one way and then the other to get the Wake Forest defender off balance. Downs then shows off his speed by pulling away from the defender for extra yards.

Downs’ quickness of the line

Here we see Downs’ ability to release off the line. At the snap, the North Carolina product shows great get-off. Downs pats his feet and turns so quickly that the Clemson corner can barely keep up with him. You see Downs’ twitch and quickness, and he turns outside and creates the separation on his route.

Downs can quickly make up ground

Downs is a smooth operator. He doesn’t waste many steps or movements. You see this when he catches the ball immediately and turns right upfield with no extra movements. Downs then shows his ability to cover ground quickly as he runs for the first down only a few steps later.

So, tell me: How good do you think Downs could be out of the slot for the Buffalo Bills? Does he possess something you find missing in the Bills’ receiving core, and if not — what is that something?