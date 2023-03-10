Buffalo Bills received no 2023 compensatory NFL Draft picks

Late on Thursday, the NFL announced the list of compensatory picks to be awarded for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft in April. In total, 37 compensatory picks were awarded to 16 teams. Recall, the NFL awards compensatory picks each season to teams that lost more than gained during the previous offseason free-agency period. Those picks always take place at the ends of Rounds 3-7.

The Buffalo Bills were awarded no compensatory picks by the league. The Bills haven’t received compensatory picks often over the years. The last time the franchise received any picks was in 2016, when they were awarded picks at the end of Rounds 4 and 6.

It should come as no surprise to learn that Buffalo didn’t earn any comp picks after an offseason that included signing edge rusher Von Miller, defensive tackles DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle, and Jordan Phillips, and defensive end Shaq Lawson on the defensive side of the ball. Additionally, One Bills Drive brought in guard Rodger Saffold III, quarterback Matt Barkley, running back Duke Williams, wide receiver Jamison Crowder, and O.J. Howard (who didn’t end up sticking with the team — on offense.

When you include re-signing their own free agents — wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, special teams ace Taiwan Jones, guard Ike Boettger, and guard Ryan Bates — there’s little mystery as to why the Bills didn’t receive any extra picks.

That’s true eve despite losing players in free agency such as cornerback Levi Wallace, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, and quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Buffalo wasn’t in the market to trade away talent ether during the regular season, so this spring will require general manager Brandon Beane to work some magic with just six picks and plenty of needs across the roster.

The list of teams and number of compensatory picks is as follows:

Of note, the Chiefs lone comp pick was traded to the New York Giants as part of their trade for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. That actually means the Giants will have three extra selections in April: Round 3, Pick 100 / Round 5, Pick 174 / Round 7, Pick 254). That should leave head coach Brian Daboll with plenty of opportunity to add to the roster or make a move to trade for someone the team’s front office covets.