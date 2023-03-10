Buffalo Bills received no 2023 compensatory NFL Draft picks

Late on Thursday, the NFL announced the list of compensatory picks to be awarded for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft in April. In total, 37 compensatory picks were awarded to 16 teams. Recall, the NFL awards compensatory picks each season to teams that lost more than gained during the previous offseason free-agency period. Those picks always take place at the ends of Rounds 3-7.
The Buffalo Bills were awarded no compensatory picks by the league. The Bills haven’t received compensatory picks often over the years. The last time the franchise received any picks was in 2016, when they were awarded picks at the end of Rounds 4 and 6.
It should come as no surprise to learn that Buffalo didn’t earn any comp picks after an offseason that included signing edge rusher Von Miller, defensive tackles DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle, and Jordan Phillips, and defensive end Shaq Lawson on the defensive side of the ball. Additionally, One Bills Drive brought in guard Rodger Saffold III, quarterback Matt Barkley, running back Duke Williams, wide receiver Jamison Crowder, and O.J. Howard (who didn’t end up sticking with the team — on offense.
When you include re-signing their own free agents — wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, special teams ace Taiwan Jones, guard Ike Boettger, and guard Ryan Bates — there’s little mystery as to why the Bills didn’t receive any extra picks.
That’s true eve despite losing players in free agency such as cornerback Levi Wallace, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, and quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Buffalo wasn’t in the market to trade away talent ether during the regular season, so this spring will require general manager Brandon Beane to work some magic with just six picks and plenty of needs across the roster.
The list of teams and number of compensatory picks is as follows:
- San Francisco 49ers (7 total: Round 3, Picks 99, 101, 102 / Round 5, Pick 173 / Round 6, Pick 216 / Round 7, Picks 253, 255)
- Los Angeles Rams (4 total: Round 5, Picks 167, 171, 177 / Round 7, Pick 251)
- Arizona Cardinals (3 total: Round 3, Pick 96 / Round 5, Pick 168 / Round 6, Pick 213)
- Dallas Cowboys (3 total: Round 5, Picks 169, 176 / Round 6, Pick 212)
- Kansas City Chiefs (3 total: Round 3, Pick 100 — traded to New York Giants / Round 6, Pick 217 / Round 7, Pick 250)
- Green Bay Packers (2 total: Round 5, Pick 170 / Round 7, Pick 256)
- Las Vegas Raiders (2 total: Round 5, Pick 174 / Round 6, Pick 214)
- New England Patriots (2 total: Round 4, Pick 135 / Round 6, Pick 210)
- New York Giants (2 total: Round 5, Pick 172 / Round 7, Pick 254)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2 total: Round 5, Pick 175 / Round 7, Pick 252)
- Washington Commanders (2 total: Round 3 Pick 97 / Round 6, Pick 215)
- Chicago Bears (1 pick: Round 7, Pick 258)
- Cleveland Browns (1 pick: Round 3, Pick 98)
- Houston Texans (1 pick: Round 7, Pick 259)
- Minnesota Vikings (1 pick: Round 6, Pick 211)
- New Orleans Saints (1 pick: Round 7, Pick 257)
Of note, the Chiefs lone comp pick was traded to the New York Giants as part of their trade for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. That actually means the Giants will have three extra selections in April: Round 3, Pick 100 / Round 5, Pick 174 / Round 7, Pick 254). That should leave head coach Brian Daboll with plenty of opportunity to add to the roster or make a move to trade for someone the team’s front office covets.
Loading comments...