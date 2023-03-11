Buffalo Bills, defensive tackle Tim Settle agree to renegotiated contract

The Buffalo Bills and defensive tackle Tim Settle have agreed to a renegotiated contract for the 2023 season, a deal that clears approximately $600,000 in salary cap room for the cash-strapped Bills. ESPN’s Field Yates reported the new contract.

Bills DT Tim Settle agreed to a renegotiated deal for 2023 that reduces his cap charge by about $600K.



Vikings G Chris Reed also agreed to a renegotiated deal for 2023 that reduces his cap charge by about $1M. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 11, 2023

Settle, 25, had a cap figure of $4.945 million heading into this season. That led many to believe that he could be a candidate for release as the Bills try to clear cap space. Even with this deal, which lowers his cap number to approximately $4.345 million, Buffalo is still around $19 million over the salary cap, according to Spotrac.

In a rotational-heavy defensive line, Settle was DT3 in terms of snaps played last season. He appeared on 373 defensive snaps, just north of 35% of the team’s total. He had 19 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, two quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection in his first year with Buffalo.

Settle’s current contract has a void year in 2024, where he’ll count $1.35 million against Buffalo’s cap while he may not be on the roster. That void year is likely where the money was added to lower his cap number this season, so he’ll probably count closer to $2 million against the cap in 2024. We won’t know until those numbers become official, however.