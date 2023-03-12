Buffalo Bills can “free around $32 million in space” with Allen and Miller restructures, per report

Late last week, Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports put out a tweet saying the Buffalo Bills were set to restructure the contracts of quarterback Josh Allen and edge rusher Von Miller. Trapasso went on to say that One Bills Drive would “free around $32M in space” with the pair of restructures. These are expected moves for general manager Brandon Beane and the front office, with a roster that’s currently $14 million to $17 million over the cap.

Josh Allen & Von Miller restructures are locks. Will happen any day now. They'll free around $32M in space for #Bills who are around $14M-$17M *over* the cap. Would then be around $16M under



Question is: will Buffalo restructure anyone else like Dawkins, White, Diggs, or Milano? — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) March 10, 2023

Per Trapasso, once these moves happen, the Bills would then have roughly $16 million in space to operate ahead of free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.

Buffalo will need much more than this if they hope to be anything other than idle in free agency, sign their 2023 rookie draft class, and offer contracts to undrafted free agents.

Beyond contract restructures, losing their own free agents will also free up cap space. That’s a double-edged sword when you consider a few of the names on that list in linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, safety Jordan Poyer, and running back Devin Singletary.

It’s more likely the Buffalo Bills will look to re-work the contracts of other players. To that end, Chris Trapasso pondered if the team will “restructure anyone else like (left tackle Dion) Dawkins, (cornerback Tre’Davious) White, or (linebacker Matt) Milano?”

While all just speculative thinking at this point, it feels more like a situation of “when” rather then “if” concerning a fair number of players on the team’s roster who’ll be asked to help right the financial ship through a contract restructure.

With Free Agency around the corner, starting March 15, there’s lots of work for Beane and company to finalize.