Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills agree on two-year contract extension

On Sunday, March 12, the Buffalo Bills and All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano came to terms on a two-year contract extension that keeps one of Buffalo’s key defenders in Orchard Park, NY through the 2026 season.

The news was first reported by ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter via the following tweet, citing “sources” on the matter:

Bills and All-Pro LB Matt Milano reached agreement today on a two-year contract extension through the 2026 season, per sources. The move creates approximately $6 million of cap space for the Bills this off-season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2023

With the 2023 NFL free-agency period set to begin later this week on March 15, extending Milano creates around $6 million in cap space. Prior to the move, general manager Brandon Beane and the Bills were between $14 million and $17 million over the cap.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is set to test the free-agent market, so an extension for Milano creates cap room to potentially re-sign Edmunds and keep the pair together for years to come. What it also does, it pour more financial resources into the linebacker position. That means it’s also possible this extension perhaps impacts Buffalo’s decision-making as it relates to tying up too much cap space with their linebacker room.

At the end of last week, the Bills and defensive tackle Tim Settle agreed to a renegotiated contract, which cleared approximately $600,000 on the cap. Following the financial moves with Milano and Settle, the Buffalo Bills currently remain $10.5 million over their rollover-adjusted 2023 salary cap figure of $227.7 million, per Spotrac.