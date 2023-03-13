Report: Buffalo Bills, punter Sam Martin agree to three-year contract

The Buffalo Bills and punter Sam Martin have agreed to a three-year contract, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. His sources indicate that the contract is worth up to $7.5 million with $4.115 million in guarantees.

Martin, 33, signed with Buffalo on August 31 of last year, and he had one of the best seasons of his NFL career. He averaged 47.7 gross yards per punt and 42.1 net yards per punt. Of his 45 attempts, 16 were downed inside the 20-yard line. Martin was No. 13 in yards per punt and No. 16 in net yards per punt. He punted less than any punter in the league who was his team’s full-time punter for each of that team’s games.

After the Bills employed Matt Haack in 2021 less for his punting and more for his holding, a great deal was made about the effect of a new punter on placekicker Tyler Bass. Martin performed his duties admirably, and he was rewarded with a new contract as a result. What remains to be seen is his 2023 salary cap number. But given that Buffalo has little wiggle room this season, it’s likely a low number for the 2023 campaign.

We’ll update when that cap figure is released.