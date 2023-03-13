Buffalo Bills, linebacker Tyler Matakevich agree to one-year contract

The Buffalo Bills and veteran linebacker Tyler Matakevich have agreed to a one-year contract. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the agreement, but he had it as a two-year deal.

Jon Scott of Spectrum News Buffalo tweeted that Matakevich’s deal is actually a one-year contract, and the team officially announced it as a one-year deal. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Matakevich, 30, has been with the Bills since the 2020 season. During that time, he’s been a mainstay on special teams, regularly serving as one of the team’s most frequently deployed players in the game’s third phase. Last season, he had eight special teams tackles—two in the playoffs and six in the regular season. He played 323 snaps on special teams, which led the team. Matakevich appeared on just three defensive snaps.

Rapoport notes that this is the second straight day in which the Bills inked a linebacker, as the team came to terms on a contract extension with All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano on March 12. However, this move is less about the defense and more about the special teams. Buffalo still has middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to think about, as the soon-to-be 25 year old is set to become a free agent for the first time in a matter of days.