Today on the Buffalo Rumblings cast network: Weekend roundup and the legal tampering window opens

Buffalo Bills casts you might have missed over the weekend

BBR: Let us talk about Derrick Henry

One of the biggest names that is reportedly on the trade market is Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. In the latest episode of Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, host Anthony Marino makes a case for acquiring one of the best backs in the NFL.

Billieve Podcast: NFL Free-Agency Primer (Sunday at 12:01 a.m. EST)

The new NFL league year begins this week and with it comes the free-agency signing period. The Buffalo Bills have some clear needs that can be addressed, and host Jamie D’Amico takes a look at which players are going to be available, as well as those who he believes the Bills are going to sign.

“Rock and a Hard Place” - Bills parody song by Bruce Nolan

Leading the Charge: Bills Draft and Free Agency Talk With Bruce Nolan

Nesse episódio do Leading the Charge, Fernando Schmude recebe Bruce Nolan do “The Bruce Exclusive” podcast, pra falar das possibilidades para os Bills com a Free Agency prestes a começar, além de analisar os resultados do NFL Combine e quais novatos podem estar na lista de reforços do general manager Brandon Beane para a próxima temporada.

Além disso, Fernando interage com a Mafia pelo chat, respondendo perguntas e analisando as opiniões dos participantes.

(Translation provided by Google Translate)

On this episode of Leading the Charge, Bruce Nolan from “The Bruce Exclusive” podcast joins host Fernando Schmude to talk about the possibilities for the Bills with free agency about to start, in addition to analyzing the results of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, and which rookies could be on the roster as general manager Brandon Beane’s reinforcements for next season.

In addition, Fernando interacts with Bills Mafia through the chat, answering questions and analyzing the opinions of the participants.

Dropping Today on the Buffalo Rumblings Network

Circling the Wagons Podcast with Nate, Jon, and Mike - Monday at 12:01 a.m. EST

Join Nate, Jon, and Mike as they discuss some of the bargain players the Bills could target in free agency for middle linebacker, safety, defensive end, defensive tackle, running back and much more! We are on the eve of free agency, and it’s an exciting time to see what general manager Brandon Beane will do for the Buffalo Bills! Listen now and Go Bills!

Intentional Grounding with Sterling Furrowh - Monday at 9 p.m. EST

Join Sterling Furrowh on Instagram and YouTube to discuss the latest Bills news, and the latest rumors plus NFL Draft insight. The tampering period for free agency has begun. What should we expect from Brandon Beane? How does the rest of the AFC East stack up with the potential new of Aaron Rodgers going to the New York Jets, and the Jalen Ramsey blockbuster deal that sent him to the Miami Dolphins? We will also have a mock draft and discuss the extension for linebacker Matt Milano.

