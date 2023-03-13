Buffalo Bills and G Connor McGovern agree to terms on three-year deal

The Buffalo Bills and guard Connor McGovern have agreed to terms on a three-year, $23 million deal, per a source as reported in a tweet by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The #Bills have agreed to terms with G Connor McGovern on a three-year, $23 million deal, source says. Former third-round pick of the #Cowboys heading to Buffalo.



This means 50% of the Connor McGoverns available in free agency have agreed to deals. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

The Bills are swiftly working channels to improve their roster, despite a very tricky salary cap situation they must still navigate ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

McGovern will come to Orchard Park, NY by way of the Dallas Cowboys. The 6’5”, 308-pound 25-year-old guard brings starting experience to Buffalo’s offensive line as a former third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. McGovern has appeared in 45 games during his career, with 29 starts to his credit. He saw a huge jump in starter’s reps during the 2022 season, where he started 15 games.

Interestingly, McGovern brings a bit of a versatile skill set to the offensive line. While in Dallas, he played snaps at fullback and tight end within offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s system.

Stay tuned to Buffalo Rumblings for more information as it becomes available.