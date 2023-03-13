The Bills are on the hunt for a backup quarterback

The Buffalo Bills will enter free agency looking for a quarterback to work behind Josh Allen.

Case Keenum, who was Allen’s backup for the 2022 season, signed a two-year contract with the Houston Texans as reported by Aaron Wilson with @KPRC2 in Houston, TX.

#Texans are signing veteran quarterback Case Keenum to a two-year contract, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 13, 2023

Ian Rapoport later reported more details of Keenum’s contract with the Texans — one that will pay him $6.25 million, with $4 million guaranteed.

Contract updates:

-- The #Texans are giving QB Case a deal-year deal worth $6.25M with $4M guaranteed.

-- The #Texans gave Chase Winovich a 1-year, $2M deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Despite Allen suffering an elbow injury in the Bills Week 9 loss to the New York Jets, Keenum never started a game for Buffalo and only appeared in two games during the 2022 campaign — completing two out of seven passes for a total of eight yards.

However, the 35-year-old veteran has bounced around the league, amassing a total of 14,884 yards and 78 touchdowns compared to 48 interceptions over the past ten seasons. Keenum started his career in Houston, so it’s fitting that he may play out his final seasons in Texas after stints with the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, and, of course, the Bills.

This is the second straight off-season that the Bills will be on the hunt for a backup quarterback as Mitch Trubisky spent just one season (2021) sitting behind Allen before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to the 2022 season.

As for who the Bills are looking to bring to Buffalo, no word has come from Orchard Park, NY, but there are plenty of names on the market. Players to keep in mind as considerations include Sam Darnold, Andy Dalton, Baker Mayfield, Marcus Mariota, Taylor Heinekie, Joe Flacco, Jacoby Brissett, Carson Wentz, and Teddy Bridgewater, among others.