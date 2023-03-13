 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL free agency tracker 2023: Buffalo Bills news, transactions

Your one-stop shop to keep track of all of the Bills’ free agency moves in 2023

By Brian Galliford
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills have a long list of pending free agents heading into the 2023 NFL season, one that is top-heavy with the names of long-established and highly recognizable stars. They also are, once again, looking to tweak their roster to make the final handful additions to get over the proverbial hump in the AFC after two straight seasons ended in the divisional round of the playoffs.

With free agency officially beginning with the new league year on Wednesday, March 15 at 4: p.m. EDT — and with teams able to negotiate and agree to terms with players from other teams for two full days before that — we figured it was high time to put together a full list of not just the Bills’ pending free agents, but a constantly-up-to-date tracker to chart where all of these players land — and any new faces making their way to Orchard Park, NY.

Bills free-agency signings 2023

Bills free-agency re-signings 2023

Bills free-agency departures 2023

Unsigned Bills free agents 2023

  • Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
  • Taiwan Jones, RB, Buffalo Bills
  • Jamison Crowder, WR, Buffalo Bills
  • Jake Kumerow, WR, Buffalo Bills
  • Tommy Sweeney, TE, Buffalo Bills
  • David Quessenberry, OT, Buffalo Bills
  • Bobby Hart, OT, Buffalo Bills
  • Justin Murray, OT, Buffalo Bills
  • Rodger Saffold, OG, Buffalo Bills
  • Greg Van Roten, OG, Buffalo Bills
  • Shaq Lawson, DE, Buffalo Bills
  • Jordan Phillips, DT, Buffalo Bills
  • A.J. Klein, LB, Buffalo Bills
  • Tyrel Dodson, LB, Buffalo Bills
  • Dane Jackson, CB, Buffalo Bills
  • Jordan Poyer, S, Buffalo Bills
  • Dean Marlowe, S, Buffalo Bills
  • Jaquan Johnson, S, Buffalo Bills

Bills salary cap contract extensions, restructures 2023

