The Buffalo Bills have a long list of pending free agents heading into the 2023 NFL season, one that is top-heavy with the names of long-established and highly recognizable stars. They also are, once again, looking to tweak their roster to make the final handful additions to get over the proverbial hump in the AFC after two straight seasons ended in the divisional round of the playoffs.

With free agency officially beginning with the new league year on Wednesday, March 15 at 4: p.m. EDT — and with teams able to negotiate and agree to terms with players from other teams for two full days before that — we figured it was high time to put together a full list of not just the Bills’ pending free agents, but a constantly-up-to-date tracker to chart where all of these players land — and any new faces making their way to Orchard Park, NY.

Bills free-agency signings 2023

Bills free-agency re-signings 2023

Bills free-agency departures 2023

Unsigned Bills free agents 2023

Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

Taiwan Jones, RB, Buffalo Bills

Jamison Crowder, WR, Buffalo Bills

Jake Kumerow, WR, Buffalo Bills

Tommy Sweeney, TE, Buffalo Bills

David Quessenberry, OT, Buffalo Bills

Bobby Hart, OT, Buffalo Bills

Justin Murray, OT, Buffalo Bills

Rodger Saffold, OG, Buffalo Bills

Greg Van Roten, OG, Buffalo Bills

Shaq Lawson, DE, Buffalo Bills

Jordan Phillips, DT, Buffalo Bills

A.J. Klein, LB, Buffalo Bills

Tyrel Dodson, LB, Buffalo Bills

Dane Jackson, CB, Buffalo Bills

Jordan Poyer, S, Buffalo Bills

Dean Marlowe, S, Buffalo Bills

Jaquan Johnson, S, Buffalo Bills

Bills salary cap contract extensions, restructures 2023