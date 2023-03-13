Buffalo Bills bring back Cam Lewis on one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills and cornerback Cam Lewis agreed to a one-year contract Monday afternoon, March 13. Lewis has been a member of Buffalo’s defense since 2019, when the team signed him as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Buffalo.

The 2022 NFL season marked a career-high for Lewis in terms of play time, where he appeared in 13 regular-season games, making one start.

News of the Lewis contract was first reported on Twitter through the Buffalo Bills PR account. Details of Lewis’ one-year contract were not immediately available.

A solid signing for Buffalo, which retains a vested depth player on defense in Cam Lewis who has plenty of room to grow as an off-the-bench contributor.

While much of Bills Mafia is expending thought bubbles from both sides of the debate surrounding the apparent loss of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, One Bills Drive remains committed to retaining as much of their in-house roster as is possible.