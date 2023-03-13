Buffalo Bills rework Josh Allen, Von Miller contracts, create nearly $32M in cap space, per report

The Buffalo Bills and general manager Brandon Beane have reworked the contracts for quarterback Josh Allen and edge rusher Von Miller, thus creating nearly $32 million on their 2023 salary cap. The news, first mentioned as a possibility by CBS Sports NFL Draft/sports analyst Chris Trapasso last week and shared in a Buffalo Rumblings article here, was verified in a tweet by NFL Insider Field Yates late Monday evening.

The Bills have restructured the contracts of QB Josh Allen and OLB Von Miller, creating approximately $32M in salary cap space, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2023

Trapasso’s tweet had us on high alert over the weekend for what was an expected move by Brandon Beane and the front office.

Josh Allen & Von Miller restructures are locks. Will happen any day now. They'll free around $32M in space for #Bills who are around $14M-$17M *over* the cap. Would then be around $16M under



Question is: will Buffalo restructure anyone else like Dawkins, White, Diggs, or Milano? — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) March 10, 2023

As mentioned in our previous article on the idea of restructures for Allen and Miller, additional book keeping needs to be done if the Bills hope to be active in free agency, and more comfortably sign their eventual 2023 NFL Draft rookie class as well as any undrafted rookies.

With the news that linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is set to sign a free-agent contract with the Chicago Bears, Buffalo will be looking to replace a very pivotal role on defense — whether that’s first through free agency or late in April during the draft. Restructuring the contracts of Allen and Miller were key to getting under the 2023 salary cap ceiling, a place they were far above prior to these adjust contracts. But the moves also help abate the loss of players like Edmunds by enabling them to bring suitable replacements to One Bills Drive.