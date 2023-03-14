Today on the Buffalo Rumblings cast Network: Free Agency Day 2 Underway

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast and podcast network has you covered today! We have something for all of you. Be sure to tune in to get all the offseason Buffalo Bills content you know you need!

Breaking Buffalo Rumblings Podcast (Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. EDT)

The first afternoon of the legal tampering period is in the books, and there have been some moves of note for the Buffalo Bills. This episode recaps the moves made in the early stages of free agency, with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds reportedly leaving the Bills. Anthony recaps all of the day’s news in the latest episode of BBR.

Leading the Charge: Começam As Negociações Pré Free Agency (Tuesday at 3 p.m. EDT)

Fernando Schmude apresenta o Leading the Charge trazendo todas as últimas novidades relacionadas às negociações e acertos que já vão acontecendo por toda a liga, além dos principais boatos para a abertura da Free Agency na quarta-feira.

Fernando Schmude presents Leading the Charge, bringing all the latest news related to the negotiations and agreements that are already happening throughout the league, in addition to the main rumors for the opening of free agency on Wednesday.

Code of Conduct with JSpencetheKing (Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT)

They say history repeats itself. Aaron Rodgers is proving that to be true in apparently following the same path of Brett Favre by heading to New Jersey to play for the New York Jets. This move comes after years of offseason drama for Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, just like there was with Favre towards the end of his career. JSpenceTheKing is joined by a friend of the show and Packers Analyst, Jesse G, and also Buffalo Rumblings’ very own Big Newt!

In case you missed it last night

Intentional Grounding with Sterling Furrowh: Buffalo Bills ‘23 Off-Season Preview EP.3

