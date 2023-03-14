Buffalo Bills have inquired about LB Lavonte David, per report

It would appear the Buffalo Bills understand the situation they face on defense. With linebacker Tremaine Edmunds headed off to the Windy City in hopes of becoming the Chicago Bears’ next great middle linebacker, One Bills Drive has begun working the phone lines.

Bills writer Ryan Talbot of NYUp.com confirmed via Twitter a report that Buffalo has, indeed, “reached out in regards to (free-agent linebacker) Lavonte David.”

Can confirm that the #Bills have reached out in regards to Lavonte David. https://t.co/LACVeoE704 — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) March 13, 2023

Lavonte David, who just turned 33 in January, represents the polar opposite to Edmunds in quite a few ways. Aside from age, there’s also the fact that David would bring a wealth of NFL experience to Buffalo’s defense, having played 11 seasons and all with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Also on his resume are Pro Bowl and All-Pro nominations. That all could prove useful for a team that just lost defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier for the season, and now the linebacker responsible for calling the plays and directing the stop unit.

The Bills’ window of opportunity remains open, and adding David would represent a sound move to shore up a very large defensive hole in the short term while One Bills Drive looks to find a replacement in the 2023 NFL Draft.

While all just speculation at this point, key questions remain. Is Lavonte David the answer at the Bills’ pivotal linebacker role? What might it cost to bring him to Orchard Park, NY?

The answers to those questions could determine how they play their defensive hand in the coming days.