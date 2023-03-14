 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bills intend to assign original-round tender to RFA CB Dane Jackson, per sources

Jackson has put together a solid resume as a quality reserve cornerback for Buffalo

By Matt Byham
/ new
Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills plan to tender restricted free-agent cornerback Dane Jackson, likely assigning an original-round tender of $2.7 million, per a tweet by ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler citing “sources.”

Jackson, who turned 26 last November, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Bills.

In his three-year NFL career, Jackson has proven to be a valuable and capable backup corner for head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier’s defense. For his career, Jackson has appeared in 37 games (22 starts), made 113 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 23 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery,

With a productive 2022 resume to his name over 14 starts, it’s clear the Buffalo Bills value Dane Jackson’s skill set and his contributions as reserve defensive back. By applying the original-round tender to his restricted free-agent status, One Bills Drive can has retained a capable cornerback for the 2023 season.

Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference

In This Stream

Buffalo Bills 2023 offseason tracker: roster analysis, salary cap, free agency, & the draft

View all 39 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...