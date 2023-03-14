 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buffalo Bills restructure WR Stefon Diggs’ contract, per reports

GM Brandon Beane works the books to free up more than $5 million in cap space ahead of free agency

By Matt Byham
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was at it again late Tuesday evening, working his magic with the team’s cap almost exactly 24 hours after completing contract restructures for quarterback Josh Allen and edge rusher Von Miller.

Reported first by ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates via Twitter who cited “sources,” the Bills have completed a restructure of wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ contract. Buffalo will convert Diggs’ 2023 base salary into a signing bonus, and free up an additional $5.4 million of salary cap space.

A tweet by Spotrac co-founder/editor Michael Ginnitti provided more details on the financial aspects of Diggs’ restructured contract, which notes that $6.754 million of his base salary now becomes a signing bonus.

Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills have been busy since Monday with cap management. While much of those tasks have come out of necessity, many in Bills Mafia can’t help but wonder what Beane and company might have up their sleeves mere hours before the official start of free agency and the new league year.

