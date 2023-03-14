Buffalo Bills restructure WR Stefon Diggs’ contract, per reports

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was at it again late Tuesday evening, working his magic with the team’s cap almost exactly 24 hours after completing contract restructures for quarterback Josh Allen and edge rusher Von Miller.

Reported first by ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates via Twitter who cited “sources,” the Bills have completed a restructure of wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ contract. Buffalo will convert Diggs’ 2023 base salary into a signing bonus, and free up an additional $5.4 million of salary cap space.

The Bills have restructured the contract of WR Stefon Diggs, converting base salary into a bonus and creating another $5.4M in cap space, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 15, 2023

A tweet by Spotrac co-founder/editor Michael Ginnitti provided more details on the financial aspects of Diggs’ restructured contract, which notes that $6.754 million of his base salary now becomes a signing bonus.

The #Bills converted $6.754M of WR Stefon Diggs' 2023 salary into signing bonus, freeing up $5.396M of cap space.



Updated Cap Hits

23: $14.8M

24: $27.8M

25: $27.3M

26: $28.4M

27: $22.5Mhttps://t.co/vg6StA9rlZ — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 15, 2023

Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills have been busy since Monday with cap management. While much of those tasks have come out of necessity, many in Bills Mafia can’t help but wonder what Beane and company might have up their sleeves mere hours before the official start of free agency and the new league year.