Jordan Poyer’s likely returning to the Buffalo Bills, per report

The Buffalo Bills and Jordan Poyer appear set to run it back, with Ian Rapoport breaking news shortly before 1 p.m. EST Wednesday that Poyer is set to “sign...back in Buffalo, sources say. He checked out the market, but returned to the #BillsMafia.”

#Bills safety Jordan Poyer is expected to sign… back in Buffalo, sources say. He checked out the market, but returned to the #BillsMafia. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

1 p.m. EST: National NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe’s tweet expanded a bit on reasons and factors for Poyer’s return, citing his age and values important to him other than money.

Just spoke with safety Jordan Poyer who said he verbally agreed to return to Bills 45 mins ago. Poyer checked out the market but felt his age (32 next month) limited his interest so deal wasn’t all he wanted.



But happy to be back w/ teammates & knows they can compete for title. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 15, 2023

1:30 p.m. EST: We know know that Poyer’s deal will be for two years, per ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter:

Bills and safety Jordan Poyer officially have reached agreement on a two-year deal, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

General manager Brandon Beane and Bills fans alike were preparing themselves for life without Jordan Poyer, given the inability to get a deal done prior the expiration of his contract.

Buffalo lost linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to the Chicago Bears at the start of the week, which added a fair bit of stress to the idea that Jordan Poyer had played his last game for the Bills. But those sentiments may have proven a bit too premature, with Poyer now set to return to Orchard Park, NY.

Rapoport’s tweet suggests perhaps two ideas: Either Poyer and his agent didn’t like the offers available from other teams, or the team fit couldn’t match what Buffalo offers to Poyer in terms of his teammates and Championship potential. That last part of course takes into consideration who Poyer plays next to in Micah Hyde. The pair of safeties have been linchpins for the back end of Buffalo’s defense since their arrival via free agency six seasons ago. Poyer and Hyde joined the Bills in 2017 to create arguably the NFL’s best safety tandem.

We'll have much more on this news as it become available.