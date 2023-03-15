Tremaine Edmunds exudes class in departure from Buffalo Bills

When news first broke that unrestricted free-agent linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was set to sign with the Chicago Bears, most Buffalo Bills fans were some version of stunned or dejected.

Even though it was unlikely Edmunds would return to the Bills given his projected market, there was always hope that rumors of his departure would be just that — and he was always staying in town. But professional football is a business, and every player dreams of a promotion similar to what Edmunds found in the Windy City.

Shortly after the new league year made his departure official, Tremaine Edmunds took to Instagram to bid a fond farewell to everyone and everything that has meant so much to him the last half decade.

Edmunds’ introspective words were full of the same class that define who he is as a person and a teammate.

Here, again (and below), for those of you without an Instagram account:

Tremaine Edmunds with a message to the Bills and Buffalo from his IG: “Buffalo is a special city that will always be close to my heart.” https://t.co/bggLKMT7kg pic.twitter.com/jtzlOhjKmj — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) March 15, 2023

maine_savage23 I am grateful to the Bills organization for giving me my first NFL opportunity and helping mold me into the player I am today. Buffalo is a special city that will always be close to me. I appreciate the fans, the coaches and the entire Buffalo community for embracing me and my family. Thank you for five amazing years.

Edmunds finishes his Bills career having played in and started 74 games. He totaled five interceptions, two forced fumbles, 35 passes defended, 6.5 sacks, 565 total tackles (359 solo), 32 tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hits, and one safety as Buffalo’s defensive quarterback.

(Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

Tremaine Edmunds will be missed on many levels, by Bills fans, his former teammates, the organizations, and the community he became part of in Western New York. Congratulations on your accomplishments, and thank you for everything you gave as a member of Bills Mafia. Go get ‘em in Chicago!