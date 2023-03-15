Buffalo Bills adding QB Kyle Allen, per report

It appears the Buffalo Bills have found their next backup quarterback mere hours after the start of NFL free agency. Per Ian Rapoport’s tweet citing a source, free-agent QB Kyle Allen will come to the Bills with an opportunity to “compete to backup Josh Allen.”

The #Bills are signing former #Texans QB Kyle Allen, source said. He has 19 career starts and will compete to backup Josh Allen.



Multiple Allens. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

As noted by Rapoport, there will now be two Allens in Buffalo’s quarterback room. In five NFL seasons, Kyle Allen has played for three teams (Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, Houston Texans), making 19 starts in 23 games. His most significant playing opportunity came during his second season, while with the Panthers. In total, Allen has completed 441-of-704 passes (62.6%) for 4,734 yards, with 26 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Allen has also rushed 52 times for 175 yards with 4 touchdowns.

If Kyle Allen’s name seems familiar, it’s due to the friendship he has with Josh Allen. Back in 2020, the pair of Allens traversed the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown together in California. During that time, they rented a place together with their girlfriends, while training with Jordan Palmer and quarterback Sam Darnold.

Their friendship transcends football, with the pair having golfed together at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament, and their continued summer beach vacations.

Josh Allen living his best life on vacation #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/ld7kpKZSsL — Beyond 716 (@beyond716) February 23, 2022

This signing by general manager Brandon Beane and the front office represents a solid move to provide a young depth QB with starting experience and competent production. It also represents a move to pair Josh Allen with someone in whom he’s familiar and trusts.