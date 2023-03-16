Buffalo Bills & Nyheim Hines officially agree to renegotiated contract, per source

Earlier in the week, we ran a story informing that the Buffalo Bills were working on renegotiating a contract with Nyheim Hines to free up much-needed cap space. On Thursday, March 16, Hines and the Bills agreed to a reconfigured deal that provides further relief to Buffalo’s cap.

As reported by ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates, Hines’ re-worked contract “includes a $1M signing bonus and the chance to earn more than the $4.79M in cash he was previously due, per source.”

As noted above, this move was both expected by and beneficial to the Buffalo Bills ahead of what should be a busy spring retooling the roster.

While Hines tenure with the Bills wasn’t certain beyond last season’s trade-deadline deal with the Indianapolis Colts that brought him to Orchard Park, NY, this move should help solidify his role with team for at least the 2023. That role could be an expanded one given the current state of the team’s running back room.

In addition to Hines’ role as a speedy pass-catching running back, he brings incredible speed to Buffalo’s special teams return units. During Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, Hines returned two kicks for touchdowns, most notably on the game’s first play — which was also the team’s first play since safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field of Paycor Stadium six days prior against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Nyheim Hines and James Cook are the only running backs currently under contract on Buffalo’s roster. Devin Singletary is an unrestricted free agent who has yet to sign a new contract — with the Bills or otherwise.