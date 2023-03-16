Buffalo Bills’ plan to play Connor McGovern at left guard

Newly signed Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern took a seat center stage for his introductory press conference with the assembled media at One Bills Drive on Thursday afternoon. and brought with him a clearly infectious personality.

The charismatic former Dallas Cowboys lineman adeptly fielded tons of questions about his time blocking for quarterback Dak Prescott, his relationship with Ezekiel Elliott, his versatility to an offense, the chance to block for quarterback Josh Allen, and a host of other Bills-related questions in his nearly eight minutes at the microphone.

You can watch Connor McGovern’s full introductory press conference here:

We’re live with Connor McGovern as he meets with the media at One Bills Drive.#GoBills | #BillsMafia https://t.co/j9CiQPOMyK — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 16, 2023

One question of significant note was in regards to where McGovern will primarily play this for the 2023 season. Bills beat and sideline reporter Sal Capaccio tweeted that the plan for McGovern is to have him “mostly play left guard for the Bills.”

Connor McGovern says the plan for him is he will mostly play left guard for the Bills. — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) March 16, 2023

With that bit of news, we now have a slightly reconfigured starting offensive line for the Buffalo Bills. If the season started today, Buffalo’s line would be as follows:

Dion Dawkins (LT) | Connor McGovern (LG) | Mitch Morse (C) | Ryan Bates (RG) | Spencer Brown (RT)

It’s possible that general manager Brandon Beane continues adding talent to the o-line room, both during the latter stages of free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft in April.