Kyle Allen meets with media at One Bills Drive

Quarterback Kyle Allen was in Orchard Park, NY today to put pen to paper on his new contract and meet with the assembled media for his introductory press conference. The Buffalo Bills’ new QB2 signed with team shortly after the official start of NFL free agency and the new league year.

Much of the presser was light in nature, with Allen showing a reverence for the franchise and Bills Mafia — and fair amount of golf discussion. Allen did make it clear that Buffalo was a target of his as a backup quarterback, especially considering his friendship with Josh Allen. He appears already familiar with Buffalo’s offense, saying: “It’s an exceptional offense and it’s really fun to watch.” Allen also took time to note how successful the Bills’ attack is (now under the direction of Ken Dorsey), noting the accomplishments the New York Giants had last season with head coach Brian Daboll.

Allen wasn’t shy in acknowledging that he can, in fact, beat 17 on the golf course. He also said “I’ll wear it. I’ll take it.,” in response to the question if there’d be a match of golf to decide who wears an abbreviation on the back of their jersey between he and Josh Allen.

As QB2, Kyle Allen knows his place with the Buffalo Bills. His all-in attitude and support of a certain Allen ahead of him may pay dividends in the quarterback room this season.

You can re-watch Kyle Allen’s media session below via the embedded tweet:

We’re live with Kyle Allen as he meets with the media at One Bills Drive.#GoBills | #BillsMafia https://t.co/TUeVzmIE9Y — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 16, 2023

