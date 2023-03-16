Buffalo Bills WR Deonte Harty “It was all about fit. I want to win.”

The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Deonte Harty agreed to terms on a contract before free agency had officially started yesterday afternoon. Late Thursday afternoon, Harty was at One Bills Drive to sign his new contract and meet with the media for the first time as a member of the Bills.

In a fitting ice breaker, it would seem Harty’s going to need a bit of time adjusting to a northern winter. As he began his press conference, he responded to an off-mic question: “No. I gotta get use to that again. We didn’t get that down south.”

Deonte Harty knows his best attributes as a playmaker on offense mesh well with what the Bills and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey are looking to implement. To that point, Harty said: “I feel like the thing I bring most is elusiveness and speed — being able to stretch the field and open up the field a little bit more, and then just being able to run those quick-short routes and get the ball out in space and create explosive plays.”

Excited to be with Buffalo and intent on winning, Harty’s a grounded young man who’s humble and hungry to contribute any way he can. “I’ll block if they need me to. I just want to impact the game whichever way they need me to, and just help this team get to the ultimate goal.”

A Baltimore, MD native, Deonte Harty understands the opportunity before him now, being able to line up next to Stefon Diggs. “It’s a blessing. He’s one of the guys that I studied. Being able to line up next to him is a dream come true,” said Harty, who watched Diggs during his days at the University of Maryland.

You can watch more of Deonte Harty’s first media session, including discussion about his injury last season and the recovery process, in the embedded tweet below.