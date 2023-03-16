Roster numbers have been assigned to the newest Buffalo Bills

Numbers were assigned to some of the new names on the roster today as quarterback Kyle Allen, wide receiver Deonte Harty, and offensive lineman Connor McGovern officially signed on the dotted line and became members of the Buffalo Bills’ football team.

Officially signed:



-QB Kyle Allen to a one-year contract.

-WR Deonte Harty to a two-year contract.

-G Connor McGovern to a three-year contract.



More information on the newest Bills ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PULesC3OzW — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 16, 2023

Allen, who will be backing up the other guy on the roster named Allen (Josh of course), will assume number “9” and has even said that he’s okay being the Allen to add an initial to the back of his jersey. The 27-year-old quarterback, who is known to be friends with the Bills’ franchise quarterback and spends the offseason training in the same program with the guy he will now sit beside in team meetings, previously played with the Houston Texans where he wore the number seven. The most recent Buffalo Bill to wear the number “9” jersey was punter Corey Bojorquez (2018-2020) while the name on the back of the “9” for the longest amount of time was Rian Lindell (2003-2012), with punter Chris Mohr (1991-2000) a close second.

Harty will be wearing the number “11” jersey — most recently worn by wide receiver Cole Beasley. This is the same number that the wide receiver wore while with the New Orleans Saints the last four seasons. While Beasley was the most recent Bill in the “11” jersey, other notable names that appeared next to the double-ones on the team’s roster include Drew Beldsoe (2002-2004), Percy Harvin (2016), Zay Jones (2017-2019), Spike Jones (1972-1974), and Scott Norwood (1985-1991).

The newest member of Buffalo’s offensive line, McGovern will wear the number “66.” Like Harty, McGovern brings the number he has donned — although for the 25-year-old guard out of Penn State, he wore it in Dallas Cowboys blue and silver — with him. The last player on the Bills’ active roster to wear the number “66” was Russell Bodine in 2018, while Billy Shaw (1961-1969) was probably the fans’ favorite “66.”

Bills Mafia will need to update their score cards, print new rosters, and get the duct tape out to change the name plates on the backs of their jerseys.