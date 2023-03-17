Bills GM Brandon Beane: “We’re not necessarily done.”

Late in the afternoon on Thursday, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane sat in front of the assembled media at One Bills Drive. Beane was ready to chat all things Bills, from free agency and the team’s newest additions, to the NFL Draft, the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Damar Hamlin, the loss of Tremaine Edmunds and how to replace his talent, and more on the rest of Buffalo’s championship-hopeful roster.

With the offseason in his rear view, Beane acknowledged that despite his attendance at media day, he was still aggressively working to discover and add talent to the team’s roster. That includes free-agent NFL veterans and other teams’ cap casualties. While there may be no big splash coming to Orchard Park, NY this free-agency period, it’s likely we see Beane and the front office make moves to improve the weakest spots on the roster. Fairly early in his press conference, Beane made a point to say “We’re not necessarily done.” But the big questions everyone wants to know is how they can afford much else, where are they looking to upgrade, and can is it fiscally responsible to continue kicking the can down the road with so many contract restructures.

Beane made comments to the effect of the team’s cap situation currently giving them “nine-ish” million to work with, barring any unforeseen cap casualties or additional restructures. But Beane was quick to point out that figure must also be used to pay for incoming rookies (both drafted and undrafted free agents), the practice squad (which constituted about $3 million last season), and of course injury replacements.

Much of what Beane said on Thursday will frame discussions here at Buffalo Rumblings in the days and weeks to come as free agency matures and we close in on April’s draft.

You can re-watch Brandon Beane’s full press conference (33 minutes in length) in the tweet embedded below.