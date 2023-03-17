Bills release wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie

The Buffalo Bills have released wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie who was due a $250,000 bonus if he stayed on the roster after today.

Releasing McKenzie, who last year was slated to work alongside Jamison Crowder and fill a gap left by the departure of Cole Beasley, saves the Bills $2.2 million in cap space — something that Buffalo is in much need of right now.

The move doesn’t really come as much of a surprise after the Bills signed wide receiver Deonte Harty earlier this week. In last night’s press conference, Buffalo general manager mentioned a slew of receivers and how they will fit into next year’s offensive scheme. The one name that wasn’t mentioned was McKenzie, so Bills’ fans saw the proverbial writing on the wall signifying that McKenzie’s time was up in Orchard Park, NY.

The wide receiver may not have had the production on the field that the team was looking for last season — especially after Jamison Crowder was lost early in the year with a broken ankle. McKenzie put up just 423 yards and four touchdowns in his only year as the team’s primary slot receiver. He did add another 55 yards on nine attempts as a ball carrier and recorded an additional touchdown on the ground as well.

The wide receiver, who had been with the Bills since coming over from the Denver Broncos in 2018 and was one of the longest-tenured skill players on the team’s offense, is leaving with a book full of memories and a heart full of gratitude for the chance he was given in Buffalo, quickly taking to Twitter to tweet out his thanks to Bills Mafia and all of Buffalo.