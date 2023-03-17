Buffalo Bills re-sign CB Dane Jackson

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson has officially re-signed with the team, per a release late Friday afternoon by the Bills’ official twitter account.

One Bills Drive and Jackson has been working towards a deal over the last week. The restricted free agent has been an important depth player for the defense the past three seasons.

Retaining Jackson was important for general manager Brandon Beane this offseason, who had assigned an original-round tender to his status in the event another team signed him away. Now the team has brought back a vested veteran with starting experience, who knows the defense — and can fill in as an off-the-bench cornerback.

