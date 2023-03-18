Buffalo Bills have expressed interest in RT Brandon Shell, per report

Late Friday night, Bills writer Ryan Talbot reported that the Buffalo Bills have expressed interest in Miami Dolphins right tackle Brandon Shell, per a source.

The Bills’ current starting right tackle is Spencer Brown, who the team and general manager “Brandon Beane has expressed confidence in,” said Talbot.

Per source, the #Bills have expressed interest in RT Brandon Shell.



Brandon Beane has expressed confidence in Spencer Brown, but Shell would be a good vet to bring in for competition. #BillsMafia — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) March 17, 2023

While just a reported interest at this point, bringing in Shell would represent a solid move by Buffalo to provide competition for Brown, with the potential for an increase in the quality of play along the Bills’ right side of the o-line.

There was no indication of what it might take to bring Shell to Buffalo through free agency.

Brandon Shell (6’5”, 324 pounds) played the 2022 season with the Dolphins, starting 11 games while playing 761 offensive snaps, committing four penalties, and allowing two sacks.

Shell was a member of the Seattle Seahawks from 2020-21, where he started 21 games at right tackle. His entrance into the NFL came via the 2016 NFL Draft, when the New York Jets selected him in Round 5 (158 overall). Shell played four years for the Jets before departing for the west coast of Washington.