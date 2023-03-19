Buffalo Bills have expressed interest in DT Poona Ford, per source

True to Buffalo Bills general manager’s word that “free agency isn’t done yet,” a tweet on Sunday by NYUp.com / Syracuse.com Bills writer Ryan Talbot mentions that a source says “the Bills have expressed interest in DT Poona Ford.”

Having interest in a player of Ford’s caliber is always good business, but better business would be making a move that makes financial sense for a team staring at a cap tsunami in the future. In Beane’s press conference, he stated the team was in the neighborhood of “$9-ish million” in available cap space — prior to the release of wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

Per source, the #Bills have expressed interest in DT Poona Ford.



Ford is a disruptor on the inside. He finished last season with 3 sacks, 14 hurries and 22 total pressures.



Making the financials work on a player of Ford's caliber could be the tricky part. #BillsMafia — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) March 19, 2023

Ford, at 5’11” and 310 pounds, has been a turbulent force for the Seattle Seahawks — as noted by Talbot’s tweet stating his “3 sacks, 14 hurries and 22 total pressures” last season.

Poona Ford signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. A Texas University alumnus, Ford has been a mainstay along Seattle’s defensive line since his second season in 2019.

Overall,* Ford has started 64 of 76 total games played in the NFL. He’s made 181 tackles (104 solo, 77 assisted), and 28 tackles for loss, with 27 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks, four pass defenses, and one forced fumble.

It’s uncertain at this point what it would cost to bring in Ford, and also the level of interest the Bills have in potentially adding him to the roster. But the team has a sneaky need.

Buffalo’s current defensive tackle room consists of Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, and Tim Settle, plus reserve/futures contract players in Eli Ankou, Cortez Broughton, and Brandin Bryant. Jordan Phillips is an unrestricted free agent who played for the team in 2022, but faced a litany of in nagging injuries and had surgery to repair his shoulder in the offseason.

*(Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)