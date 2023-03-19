Buffalo Rumblings cast episodes for 3/19/2023: End your weekend with some more Bills content

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast and podcast network has got you covered every day! We have something for all of you. Be sure to tune in to get all the off-season content you know you NEED!

On this week’s Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico dissect the comings and goings from One Bills Drive during the start of the free-agency period. We discuss the moves we liked — bringing back safety Jordan Poyer, signing guard Connor McGovern, adding speedy wide receiver Deonte Harty and retaining a slew of internal free agents who contribute on special teams — and the ones we didn’t — the loss of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, signing Kyle Allen as Josh Allen’s backup, not doing enough to shore up the offensive line.

Nesse episódio do Leading the Charge Fernando Schmude recebe João Paulo Carvalho para analisar o início da NFL free agency, as movimentações já feitas e os boatos das que estão por vir.

Além disso, Fernando e João interagem com a Bills Mafia pelo chat, respondendo perguntas e analisando as opiniões dos participantes.

In this episode of Leading the Charge, Fernando Schmude receives João Paulo Carvalho to analyze the beginning of NFL free agency, the moves already made, and the rumors of those to come.

In addition, Fernando and João interact with Bills Mafia through the chat, answering questions and analyzing the opinions of the participants.

