2023 NFL Scouting Combine Open thread — Day 1: DL and LB workouts

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off on Thursday afternoon with the defensive linemen and linebackers getting things started. One of the more talked about stories this week with this group is happening off the field. A warrant is out for star Georgia defensive lineman and potential No. 1 overall selection Jalen Carter. Potential top-five draft selection Will Anderson Jr. is set to workout on Thursday and could help his stock with an outing that checks the boxes. There’s a ton to keep an eye on with the first day of workouts set to get started with an updated format in 2023.

Linebackers get their shine at NFL combine

For Buffalo Bills fans, the off-ball linebacker position is one that has sparked a keen interest this offseason. There are a multitude of players who should workout very well this draft cycle. Keep an eye on Drew Sanders (Arkansas), Trenton Simpson (Clemson), and Owen Pappoe (Auburn) to be exceptional testers at the position on Thursday. Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is a player who has a lot riding on his workout.

New schedule for 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

It seems that each new year the NFL combine brings a new reshuffled schedule. Workouts are a bit earlier in the day this year. Thursday’s workout begins at 3 p.m EST time. Defensive line and linebackers will weigh in and measure — then they’ll hit the field for speed, explosion, and agility testing followed by on-field position drills. An attempt at primetime failed last season with many of the invitees opting out of some workouts. Coverage will air on NFL Network.

If any prospects stand out to you from Thursday’s round of workouts, sound off in the comments. Let’s discuss who’s climbing and falling among the defensive front seven prospects in the 2023 class.