NFL Scouting Combine 2023: How to watch, start time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine starts today, Thursday, March 2 in Indianapolis, IN at Lucas Oil Stadium. Like past editions of the annual event, more than 300 NFL Draft hopefuls will be on hand to prove their worth both on the field through drills and in pressure-point interviews and meetings with teams.

For Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott, as well their respective teams, this week will be an important one in solving roster issues. The pressure is on to improve or maintain several position groups, especially along the offensive line and receivers room — and where the potentially significant losses of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer are concerned.

The 2023 combine has a modified schedule from last year, with live drills and live coverage starting at 3 p.m. EST Thursday, March 2, and continuing in early or late afternoons each day through Sunday. The position groups participating are listed by their scheduled events/coverage:

Thursday, March 2, 3 p.m. EST — Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Friday, March 3, 3 p.m EST — Defensive Backs

Saturday, March 4, 1 p.m. EST — Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends

Sunday, March 5, 1 p.m. EST — Running Backs, Offensive Linemen

TV / Streaming / and More

Date: Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 5, 2023

Times: Thursday, March 2/Friday March 3: 3 p.m. EST | Saturday, March 4/Sunday March, 5: 1 p.m. EST

Channel: exclusive LIVE coverage on NFL Network

Streaming: Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

Other: NFL+ , where you can sign up and get exclusive content from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, including Daniel Jeremiah’s Combine Primer and live on-field drills coverage with the Player’s Only Combine.

Attending the NFL combine?

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, South Lot, Indianapolis, Indiana

Click here for useful information about the events happening each day.

