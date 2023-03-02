2023 NFL Scouting Combine features 319 invitees

Keep it locked here for all the latest Buffalo Bills news from the NFL combine

With the Super Bowl in books to close the 2022 NFL season, it’s time to turn to the next chapter — the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. For the Buffalo Bills, that means regrouping after a mostly successful but ultimately disappointing season where they exited before most weighty expectations believed possible. The Bills will now get an expanded look at players they hope are available to them and will be able to help improve their biggest areas of on-field weakness.

Whether you’re a seasoned college football fan familiar with the best players CFB has to offer, or someone who begins paying attention once this year’s more-than-300 invitees declare for the NFL Draft, the NFL combine always has something compelling to offer football fans.

This year’s combine schedule is a bit different from the 2022 event, with the bulk of testing and drills taking place in the early afternoons from Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 5. The full lineup of position groups is as follows:

Thursday, March 2, 3 p.m. EST — Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Friday, March 3, 3 p.m EST — Defensive Backs

Saturday, March 4, 1 p.m. EST — Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends

Sunday, March 5, 1 p.m. EST — Running Backs, Offensive Linemen

Keep it here on Buffalo Rumblings for all the latest news from the NFL Scouting Combine.