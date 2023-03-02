Buffalo Rumblings cast episodes for 3/2/2023: Day 1 of NFL Scouting Combine and more

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast and podcast network has you covered every day! We have something for all of you, no matter how or where you tune in for the latest on the Buffalo Bills. What are you waiting for? Be sure to tune in to get all the offseason content you know you need!

The Bruce Exclusive Podcast – Thursday at 12:01 a.m. EST

“Selective Memory”

On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive,” Bruce tackles the news of the week, including defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier’s step away from coaching for 2023 and the NFLPA “report card.” He makes a Mrs. Nolan metaphor, so we don’t lose sight of the entirety of our memories, while also discussing outliers in the draft process as we gear up for the NFL Scouting Combine. The Bruce Exclusive is on all Buffalo Rumblings podcast platforms.

Three Man Rush – Thursday at 9 p.m. EST

Join the “Big O” Jerry Ostroski and Sara Larson as they jump into the Buffalo Bills’ offseason and start talking combine and free agency. Three Man Rush is on all Buffalo Rumblings social media, vidcast, and podcast platforms.

Leading the Charge with Fernando Schmude – Thursday at 7 p.m. EST

“Do The Bills Have Enough?”

On this episode of “Leading the Charge,” Fernando Schmude utilizes a tool created by legendary former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer to evaluate the Bills’ roster ahead of the 2023 NFL Free Agency and NFL Draft periods. Does Buffalo have enough to finally win it all? Which players on this roster can win games for them and which ones must be replaced? Fernando covers it all and more. Leading the Charge with Fernando Schmude is on all Buffalo Rumblings social media, vidcast, and podcast platforms. He has shows in English and Portuguese.

