In the days leading up to the start of the NFL’s new league year, general manager Brandon Beane was busy restructuring deals with current players to give the Buffalo Bills some valuable salary cap space.

The result? The Bills were able to bring in and sign three free agents and so far have re-signed six internal free agents.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by reviewing the moves the Bills have made so far in free agency while looking ahead at what moves the team could still make.

A look back at Buffalo’s free agency moves

The Buffalo Bills managed to bring back All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer on a two-year, team-friendly deal while also adding versatile offensive lineman Connor McGovern and speedy wide receiver Deonte Harty. Contained here: reflecting on these moves, dissecting the biggest takeaways about Buffalo’s roster after the initial wave of free agency, and speculating on which free-agent signings the team could still make.

S Jordan Poyer happy, at home in Buffalo

The rumors were rampant that All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer had played his last game with the Bills, but then the team and the talented safety came to terms on a two-year deal that will most likely ensure Poyer finishes his NFL career in Buffalo.

Bills add WR Deonte Harty, G Connor McGovern

Get to know speedy wide receiver Deonte Harty (formerly Deonte Harris) and offensive lineman Connor McGovern, two of the external free agents Beane signed to improve Buffalo’s roster.

Bills release WR Isaiah McKenzie

The fan-favorite who spent portions of five seasons with the Bills was released in a move that saves the team $2.8 million for the 2023 season.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings