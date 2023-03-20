 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buffalo Bills sign WR Trent Sherfield to a one-year contract

The Bills are adding speed and depth to their wide receiver room

By AubergerR
new
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills added another piece to their offense on Monday when they signed wide receiver Trent Sherfield.

Sherfield, who was an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt when he joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, spent last season with the Miami Dolphins where he played in all 17 games, recording 30 receptions for 417 yards and two touchdowns. As well as being a speedy receiver who can play both slot and wideout, Sherfield recorded one of Miami’s eight touchdowns that were recorded at 20+ miles per hour (the other seven were by Tyreek Hill).

In addition to bringing speed to the Bills’ offense, Sherfield’s biggest asset may be his ability to pass block. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the highest-graded blocking receiver in the league during the 2022 season. With speed, versatility, high-graded blocking, and special teams experience, Sherfield could be a replacement for veteran wide receiver Jake Kumerow.

Of course, Sherfield needed to choose a new number — the Bills’ number 14 jersey is already securely claimed by their WR1, Stefon Diggs — and went with 16 (most recently worn by John Brown, who as a member of last year’s preactice squad is currently without a contract).

