Today on the Buffalo Rumblings cast network: 3/20/2023: Free-agency talk to start your week

Circling the Wagons Podcast with Nate, Jon, and Mike (Monday at 8:00 a.m. EDT)

Join Nate, Jon, and Mike as they recap the first full week of free agency for the Bills. They go over restructures, re-signings, players who signed with other teams, what we thought of free agency in general as fans, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds signing with the Chicago Bears, safety Jordan Poyer re-signing with the team, what signings we liked the most or the least, which unsigned players we would prioritize for the Bills going forward, and much more! Listen now and Go Bills!

Intentional Grounding with Sterling Furrowh (Monday at 9 p.m. EDT)

Join Sterling Furrowh on this week’s episode, to talk about the latest news and rumors surrounding the Buffalo Bills. I’ll hit on the signings of Deonte Harty and Kyle Allen. Also, Odell Beckham rumors and why I think James Cook might be all you need to stop discussing RB in the early rounds of the upcoming NFL Draft.

