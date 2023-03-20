Former Bills RB Devin Singletary signs one-year contract with Houston Texans

Leading up to the start of free agency, most believed the Buffalo Bills and Devin Singletary would part ways. While it didn’t happen immediately, prognostications proved true and Singletary has found a new home for next season with the Houston Texans.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news, noting preliminary contract figures of up to $3.75 million (per a source) for Singletary on a one-year deal.

Texans are giving former Bills’ RB Devon Singletary a one-year deal worth up to $3.75 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2023

During his career in Buffalo, Singletary provided steady yet somewhat middling production as a semi-featured back in the team’s offense. His fumble issues are well documented among Bills Mafia, but there were few players who worked harder on the field than Motor, who often came through in key moments. A lack of volume (career average 11 attempts per game) seemed to hold back Singletary’s true potential, and he never did amass 1,000-yard rushing season with Buffalo. He did, however, manage to gain 1,098 and 1,099 total combined yards during the 2021 and 2022 NFL seasons.

Singletary’s career numbers with the Bills (all stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference):

672 rushes for 3,151 yards (4.7 ypc), 16 TDs / 145 receptions for 971 yards (6.7 ypc), 4 TDs / 13 fumbles

A one-year deal should allow Singletary a chance to reset his own market and hope for a different outcome next offseason.