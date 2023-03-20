Buffalo Bills signing RB Damien Harris to one-year deal, per report

Former New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is set to join the Buffalo Bills, per a tweet late Monday evening by Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Financial details were not available at the time the agreement was announced.

Former Patriots’ RB Damien Harris reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2023

During last week’s press conference, general manager Brandon Beane discussed bringing in a running back with a different physical makeup than either Nyheim Hines or James Cook.

While not a true bruiser, Harris (5’11”, 213 pounds) is a hard-nosed runner who has a tantalizing radar for the end zone. Harris, who just turned 26 in February, has been an integral part of New England’s offense since being drafted out of Alabama during Round 3 of the NFL Draft.

Harris’ best season to date, all with the Patriots, was in 2021, when he ran for 929 yards with 15 rushing touchdowns. He added another 18 receptions for 132 yards and four receiving touchdowns. (Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference.)

At first glance, it would seem that Harris might fill the void left by running back Devin Singletary, who signed his own one-year deal earlier in the day with the Houston Texans.

Signing Damien Harris doesn’t necessarily mean that Beane and the Bills are done adding talent to the running back room. But this does signal an attempt to shore up a deficiency that’s plagued the offense during the tenure of head coach Sean McDermott.

Stay tuned to Buffalo Rumblings. We’ll have much more on this signing as news becomes available.