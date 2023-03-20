Former Bills safety Jaquan Johnson signs with Las Vegas Raiders

Jaquan Johnson, who was part of a rotating corps of safeties for the Buffalo Bills last season, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Johnson, who joined the Bills as a sixth-round draftee out of the University of Miami in 2019, appeared in 16 of Buffalo’s games during the 2022 season. With Micah Hyde missing almost the complete season and Jordan Poyer missing multiple games over the course of the year, Johnson had the most productive season of his career with 34 tackles, two passes defended, and two interceptions.

Despite the uptick in performance for Johnson, who recorded three starts — the most of his career (his only other start came in 2021), it was Damar Hamlin who saw the most action in the absence of Micah Hyde. When Hamlin went down, the Bills inserted veteran Dean Marlowe into the lineup.

Johnson, who spent most of his game-day snaps with the special teams unit, was an unrestricted free agent. The numbers for his new contract with the Raiders aren’t available yet, but it is apparent that the Bills weren’t making any moves toward bringing the 28-year-old safety back.