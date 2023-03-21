Today on the Buffalo Rumblings cast channel, 3/21/2023: Feening for content Bills Mafia?

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast and podcast network has you covered today! We have something for all of you. Be sure to tune in to get all the offseason Buffalo Bills content you know you need!

Breaking Buffalo Rumblings Podcast — Tuesday (12:01 a.m. EDT)

The Buffalo Bills currently have 16 unsigned free agents from the 2022 squad, and some could fill areas of need. In the latest episode of BBR, presented by Homage, we take a closer look at the 16 guys on this list, and who might find their way back to Buffalo this year.

The Breaking Buffalo Rumblings Podcast is on all Buffalo Rumblings podcast platforms.

Follow Anthony on Twitter @AnthMarino!

BBR is presented by Homage - the softest Bills tees in the game. Get great discounts and Bills gear here!

Leading the Charge: Começam As Negociações Pré Free Agency — (Tuesday at 4 p.m. EDT)

In this episode of Leading the Charge, Fernando Schmude analyzes the state of the Bills’ roster after one week into the free agency period. He shares his opinion on the team’s top needs moving forward, via the NFL Draft, trades, or even in free agency’s second wave and later stages.

Leading the Charge with Fernando Schmude is on all Buffalo Rumblings social media, vidcast, and podcast platforms. His shows are in Portuguese and English.

Follow Fernando on Twitter @FernandoSchmude!

Code of Conduct with JSpencetheKing — (Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT)

The AFC East is loaded after the Miami Dolphins and Jets made moves to close the gap with the Buffalo Bills. Justus General joins JSpenceTheKing to discuss the outlook on the division and what the Bills need to do to maintain dominance over the rest of the AFC East.

Code of Conduct is on all Buffalo Rumblings social media, vidcast, and podcast platforms. Follow JSpence on Twitter @JSpencetheKing!

Stay locked in for more shows and content coming to you every day this week!

If you missed our vidcasts last night be sure to download the podcast on Spotify and listen in!

Intentional Grounding

While we always embed the live video feeds here, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Watch all Buffalo Rumblings vidcast shows live from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch. Be sure to subscribe to our page through each platform linked below so you’re always up to date on all things Buffalo Bills!

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Leading the Charge, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or the phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.