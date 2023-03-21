Former Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie signs with Indianapolis Colts

Although most fans wanted more splashy moves from Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane, there are two brand-new faces in the wide receiver room with the signings of Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield — leading to the release of Isaiah McKenzie. His time came to an end with Buffalo but he won’t be leaving the AFC after signing with the Indianapolis Colts Tuesday afternoon, per ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Former Bills’ WR Isaiah McKenzie is signing with the Colts, per his agents @_SportsTrust. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2023

McKenzie joined the Bills in 2018 where he provided value as a kick returner but eventually established himself in the offense. He’ll provide Indianapolis with value in the return game, having averaged 8.9 yards on punt returns and 22.2 yards on kick returns so far in his career.

The 27-year-old receiver is coming off his most productive season to date where he finished with 42 receptions, 423 yards and four touchdowns and now finds himself as a potential WR3 in an offense that could very well be led by a rookie quarterback.

He finished his career with the Bills with 137 receptions, 1,316 yards and 11 touchdowns — including 226 yards on the ground and four touchdowns. His role in Buffalo’s offense as a budget-gadget player never quite worked the way it was supposed to, but he will provide a ton of speed and quickness to a Colts’ receiving core that currently lacks it.

The details of McKenzie’s contract have yet to be released.