Buffalo Bills re-sign OT David Quessenberry

The Buffalo Bills are bringing back a familiar face along the offensive line with the signing of David Quessenberry.

On Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the Bills have come to terms with the versatile lineman who spent time on both the right and left sides of Buffalo’s offensive line this past season.

The #Bills have agreed to terms to with OT David Quessenberry, source says. He provided depth for Buffalo last year, making starts at both right and left tackle when Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown were dealing with injuries. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 21, 2023

Quessenberry, who came to Buffalo after spending three years with the Tennessee Titans, filled in for both left tackle Dion Dawkins and right tackle Spencer Brown when the two tackles were dealing with injuries at times last season. Overall, the offensive tackle, who began his NFL career with the Houston Texans as a draft pick out of San Jose State, appeared in 16 games – the second highest of his career – last season. Perhaps most notable was Quessenberry’s peformance during the Bills’ Week 13 game against the New England Patriots. In that game, Quessenberry played while injured, including coming back in to replace his replacement in Bobby Hart after only a handful of missed snaps.

Protection for quarterback Josh Allen, as well as opening up running lanes for Buffalo’s stable of running backs, has been a hot topic among analysts and fans alike this offseason. While the Bills added free-agent guard Connor McGovern last week, it seems that they are content with bringing back much of last season’s corps. Quessenberry joins Ike Boettger and Greg Mancz as one of last year’s linemen to get a new contract, and, of course, Mitch Morse, Dion Dawkins, Spencer Brown, and Ryan Bates are all under contract as well.

While we haven’t seen the official word from the Buffalo Bills yet, and therefore have no contract details either, we know that Quessenberry’s 2022 contract — which was also for a solo year — was $1,750,000 with $400,000 guaranteed. Will this year be similar? It depends on what other pieces Buffalo potentially adds to an offensive line that looks like it’s only replacing Rodger Saffold and bringing everyone else back — at least to training camp.