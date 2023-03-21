Buffalo Bills hosted OG David Edwards, per report

The Buffalo Bills and general manager Brandon Beane continue making moves in free agency, nearly a week into the signing period. Late in the evening on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson tweeted that the Bills were hosting free-agent offensive lineman David Edwards for a visit, a day after his 26th birthday.

#Bills hosted David Edwards for visit — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 21, 2023

Edwards entered the NFL as a 2019 fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams. Standing 6’6” and weighing 308 pounds, David Edwards played left guard during four seasons with the Rams.

Wherever Edwards plays next, he’ll bring potential health concerns due to a history of concussions that caused him to miss all but four games during the 2022 season. Prior to last season, Edwards had started 49 games (of a possible 49) and four playoff games during the Rams’ 2021 Super Bowl season.

The Bills’ decision to have Edwards in for a visit at One Bills Drive is good business on their part, but details about what that visit entailed have not been shared to this point.

