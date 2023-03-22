General manager Brandon Beane told reporters that the Buffalo Bills weren’t done adding talent through free agency, and true to his word, Beane has continued to bolster Buffalo’s offense, bringing in powerful running back Damien Harris and speedy wide receiver Trent Sherfield.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with analysis of Buffalo’s newest offensive weapons.

Bills continue to add weapons, sign RB Damien Harris...

After the initial free-agency wave passed, Brandon Beane has continued to look at ways to improve his roster. The two newest members of the Bills, Harris and Sherfield, address areas of need while coming over from two of Buffalo’s AFC East rivals: the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins. Get to know Harris, who joins James Cook and Nyheim Hines in Buffalo’s backfield.

...bring in speedy WR Trent Sherfield

Like Harris, Sherfield signed a one-year deal. Learn how Sherfield will factor into Buffalo’s offense in 2023, plus the financial details of the deal, and get to know Sherfield, who averaged nearly 14 yards per catch last year and can play both the slot and out wide.

Get to know Kyle Allen, Josh Allen’s backup QB

With the news that Case Keenum signed with the Houston Texans, the Bills were in need of a backup for quarterback Josh Allen. Enter Kyle Allen, who goes from training with Allen to serving as his backup in Buffalo.

Even more Bills news and notes

Find out why it was only a matter of when not if the Bills lost talented linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in free agency. Plus, the Bills have re-signed cornerback Dane Jackson and guard David Quessenberry to one-year deals, former Bills Isaiah McKenzie and Jaquan Johnson found new homes for next year, Buffalo faces a big decision concerning the future of defensive back Siran Neal, and more!

